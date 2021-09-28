Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.28

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and traded as low as $63.79. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 36,462 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.