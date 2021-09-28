Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

