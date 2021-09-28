Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1,328.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -197.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

