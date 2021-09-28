Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AVTX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

