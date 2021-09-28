Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

