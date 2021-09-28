Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk Sells 10,000 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

TSE AYA traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.53. 356,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,283. The stock has a market capitalization of C$782.40 million and a P/E ratio of -631.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYA. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

