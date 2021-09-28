Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%.

Shares of AYTU opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 2,969.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Aytu Biopharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

