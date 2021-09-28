B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.12 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -82.33 B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 1.82 $205.15 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% B. Riley Financial 34.98% 90.93% 17.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 109.51%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Research Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held

