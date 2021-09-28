Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216,646 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

