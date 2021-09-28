Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.