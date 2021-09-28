Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Baidu worth $198,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

BIDU stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.