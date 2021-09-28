Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

BCSF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

