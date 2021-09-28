Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 290.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.11 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

