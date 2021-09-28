Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,151 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

