Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 59,833 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,833 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000.

COWZ opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95.

