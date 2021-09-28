Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,921 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

