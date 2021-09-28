Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,722 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.