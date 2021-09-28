Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,395 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

