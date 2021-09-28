Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,461 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.16 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.