Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,675. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

