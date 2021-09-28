Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NIKE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.