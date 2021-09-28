Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 104,387 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $209,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

