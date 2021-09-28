Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 142,241 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $273,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

