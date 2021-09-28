Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 448,753 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $190,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock worth $9,977,708 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.