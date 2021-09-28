Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 49,711 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $198,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

