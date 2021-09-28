Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Capital One Financial worth $215,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,073 shares of company stock worth $49,586,880 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.