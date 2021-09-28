Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Humana worth $232,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day moving average of $429.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

