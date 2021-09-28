Bank of Montreal Can Has $341.96 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Open Text were worth $341,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

