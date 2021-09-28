Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4,951.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.16% of Trip.com Group worth $252,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 181.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.