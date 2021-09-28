Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 45,931 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.94% of AutoZone worth $303,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2,184.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $64,860,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,691.33 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,605.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,504.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.