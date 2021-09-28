Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,017 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $215.02 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.