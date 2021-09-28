Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$138.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$129.43 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.65. The company has a market cap of C$83.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

