Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 30,625 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Manhattan Associates worth $118,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

