Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $116,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,355,000 after purchasing an additional 217,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period.

AZPN stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

