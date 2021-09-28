Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.81 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $130,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

