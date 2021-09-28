Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Incyte worth $128,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.