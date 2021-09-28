Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,573,465 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,616,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,573,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $121,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 138,009 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

