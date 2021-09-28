Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,972 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Synovus Financial worth $123,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

