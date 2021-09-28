Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,438 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Hologic worth $132,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,338,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

