Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $93,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

