Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $89,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

