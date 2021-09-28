Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.43% of Advance Auto Parts worth $57,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,223,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average of $200.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.