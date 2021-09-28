Bank of Nova Scotia Has $56.66 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $56,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $291.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $196.98 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average is $304.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.