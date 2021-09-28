Bank of Nova Scotia Has $63.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 822.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $63,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

