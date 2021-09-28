Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 500,000 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23,052.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $82,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.