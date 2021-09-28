Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 820,599 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 822.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 820,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $63,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

