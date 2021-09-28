Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $98,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.72 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

