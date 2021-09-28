Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 235 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 656,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,695,527. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

