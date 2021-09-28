Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 2,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

