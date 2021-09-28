Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $14.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.25. 13,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,820. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

